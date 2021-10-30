FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lifted by Analyst

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.96 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343 in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

