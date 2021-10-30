FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $299.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 197.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

