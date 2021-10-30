FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Increased by Analyst

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $681.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

