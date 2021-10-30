FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.47. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. Crown has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Crown by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

