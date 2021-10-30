FY2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.36 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

