FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.20. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

CNC stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

