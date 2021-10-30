FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $303.18 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,616 shares of company stock valued at $146,650,524. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carvana by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

