FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Raised by Analyst

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $17.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $33.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE ARCH opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

