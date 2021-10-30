FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Safehold Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Safehold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.07 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. Safehold has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 833,404 shares of company stock worth $62,973,159 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.