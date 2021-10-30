FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of FIBK opened at $41.57 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

