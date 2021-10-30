FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

