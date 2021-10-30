FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $149.20 and last traded at $149.19, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.43.

The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.80.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

