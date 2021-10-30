FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%.

FSBW stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $263,099 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

