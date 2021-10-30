FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by 95.4% over the last three years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $263,099. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.