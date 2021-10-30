Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 841,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,818. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $100,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

