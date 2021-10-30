frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 458.65% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. frontdoor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

frontdoor stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 3,957,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

