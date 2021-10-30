frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 458.65% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. frontdoor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
frontdoor stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 3,957,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $58.94.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About frontdoor
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
