frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. frontdoor traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 10655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in frontdoor by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in frontdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in frontdoor by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.