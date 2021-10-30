Fresnillo’s (FRES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 863.20 ($11.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 819.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,475.93. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.