Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.77 ($80.90).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ETR:FME traded down €2.14 ($2.52) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €57.46 ($67.60). 980,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €63.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

