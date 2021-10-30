Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.77 ($80.90).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

