Franklin Resources Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3,332.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,126,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.