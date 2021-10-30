Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 140,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,739 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 279,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

