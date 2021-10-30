Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in October

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 123,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,798. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 138.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 351.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

