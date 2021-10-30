Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in October

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 123,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,798. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.