Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Covey worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.