Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 608,150 shares.The stock last traded at $143.86 and had previously closed at $142.98.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

