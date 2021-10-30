Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $40.87 Average PT from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.87.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,608. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 54.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 436.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 77.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 140.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.