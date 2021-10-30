Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.56. 168,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

