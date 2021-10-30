Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

