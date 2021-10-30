Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $57,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

FBHS opened at $101.40 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

