Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,569,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $343,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCAX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.