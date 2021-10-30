Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.04

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWONA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

