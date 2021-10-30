Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Stuart J. Rowley Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.