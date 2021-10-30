FORA Capital LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

PKG opened at $137.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $112.99 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

