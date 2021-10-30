FORA Capital LLC Takes $677,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 332.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 126.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

