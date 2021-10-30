FORA Capital LLC Sells 702 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.94 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

