FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

