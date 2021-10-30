FORA Capital LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Capri by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

