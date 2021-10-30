FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,071 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $115.03 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

