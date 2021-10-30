FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $344.71 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.71 and a 1 year high of $360.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

