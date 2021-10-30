FORA Capital LLC Buys 4,716 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1,182.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

