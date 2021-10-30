Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,712,824 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

