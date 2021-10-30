Fmr LLC Sells 6,373 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

