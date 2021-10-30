Fmr LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 280.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 80.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGMS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -1.04. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

