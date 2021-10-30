Fmr LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442,657 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.35% of DouYu International worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $4,263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DouYu International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 161,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DouYu International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

