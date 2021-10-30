Fmr LLC Buys 243,398 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 31,858.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 28.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 415.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $336,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NYSE:AA opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

