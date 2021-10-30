Flux Price Tops $0.48 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Flux has a market cap of $104.52 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00251222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00125519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002943 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 217,934,030 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

