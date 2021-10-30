Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 188,781 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.