Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.53.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $138.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $24,138,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

