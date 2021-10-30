FLO (FLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.